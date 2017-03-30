Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Did ‘The Daily Show’ get hacked by Russians?

International Business Times

30 Mar 2017 at 07:26 ET                   
Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The broadcast of “The Daily Show” was interrupted Wednesday night for a few seconds with stock war footage, followed by a spinning ballerina, and finally a Russian domain name. Social media was quick to assume that the late night show was hacked. However, the talk show on Comedy Central was not hacked at all. Instead, it…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Technical blunder!’: Colbert’s mixes Trump’s women’s empowerment speech with another infamous Trump video
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+