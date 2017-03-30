Did ‘The Daily Show’ get hacked by Russians?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The broadcast of “The Daily Show” was interrupted Wednesday night for a few seconds with stock war footage, followed by a spinning ballerina, and finally a Russian domain name. Social media was quick to assume that the late night show was hacked. However, the talk show on Comedy Central was not hacked at all. Instead, it…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion