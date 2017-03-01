Director Rob Reiner rips ‘pathological liar’ Trump: He’s a ‘satire of a president’

Chris Matthews and Rob Reiner (MSNBC)

Filmmaker Rob Reiner on Wednesday ripped in Donald Trump’s speech, calling the president a “pathological liar” and arguing if Hollywood made a “satire of a president” that resembled Donald Trump, audiences would find it “ridiculous.”

“He was able to read off a teleprompter,” Reiner told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews of Trump’s speech. “At least we know he can read.”

“He doesn’t read very well,” Reiner added.

Reiner then tore into the president’s penchant for telling “untruths.”

“He’s a pathological liar, so there’s nothing he says that you can believe,” Reiner said. “I mean seriously. It’s just not true what what he says.”

The “When Harry Met Sally” director argued that Trump is like a “satire of a president,” adding, “if we did this, you’d go, ‘That’s ridiculous!’”

He also ripped the president for parading the widow of Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens during his address. “It was cringeworthy,” Reiner said.

Watch the whole video below, via MSNBC: