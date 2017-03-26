‘Dirty trickster’ Roger Stone denies collusion with Moscow
Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone denied Sunday he ever colluded with Russian operatives, saying he would have needed “a time machine in order to collude.” The self-described dirty trickster last week volunteered to testify before the congressional committees investigating Russian interference in last year’s presidential election. His comments came as Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking…
