Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Disney ordered to pay millions to employees

International Business Times

20 Mar 2017 at 13:41 ET                   
Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse at the VIP Disney Halloween Event (Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)

While Walt Disney Co. is no doubt basking in the success of its live-action version of “The Beauty and the Beast,” which made an estimated $170 million at the box office this weekend, the entertainment giant has also been forced to deal with some labor issues. On Friday, the Department of Labor ordered the Los Angeles-based…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s presidential Twitter account disputes damaging Comey testimony with misleading videos
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+