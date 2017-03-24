Do spiders have a romantic personality?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Every person in this world is unique and shows their love differently, and it turns out the same can probably be said for spiders. Researchers from the University of Cincinnati are spinning a tale of spider personality, with a focus on romance, and they say it can include “charisma,” of all things. Different types of wolf…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion