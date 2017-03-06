Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Do vaccines still matter? What a new study of 9 diseases reveals

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 17:53 ET                   
Little boy looking at his arm while receiving vaccine (Shutterstock)

Do vaccines still matter? A new report says vaccinations have saved millions of lives in the last 50 years, but with more public debate about the perceived health risks of immunizations, it’s not clear that the trend will continue. Based on information about how prevalent nine diseases — including polio, measles, mumps, rubella and hepatitis A,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
FBI Director James Comey ‘incredulous’ by Trump’s wiretap claim: CNN
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+