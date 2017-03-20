Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Does Melania Trump get designer freebies?

Newsweek

20 Mar 2017 at 07:26 ET                   
Melania Trump (Screenshot/YouTube)

Being the first lady of the United States is not an easy task. One has to be a part of several public appearances such as the countless state dinners, charity engagements and trips with the president, and for every occasion, the FLOTUS needs to be appropriately dressed. As far as the current first lady is concerned,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
New York attorney general hires top corruption watchdog to challenge Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+