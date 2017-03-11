Does the Trump administration want a holy war against Islam? It’s a terrifying but reasonable guess
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
After multiple delays, President Donald Trump finally signed a new executive order last Monday that reinstated a travel ban on citizens from six of the seven countries (Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Syria and Yemen) included in the previous order, which had been suspended after being struck down by the judiciary last month. The new ban arrived…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion