Does Trump think Jeff Sessions committed perjury?
In an uncharacteristic move on social media, President Donald Trump used his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, to like a Fox Nation tweet Wednesday about a story with the headline ‘Franken Says He Thinks Sessions Committed Perjury.’ A screenshot of President Donald Trump’s Twitter likes. Trump liked a Fox Nation tweet on Wednesday about a story with…
