DOJ investigating GOP congressman Duncan Hunter
The Department of Justice has begun to investigate Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., for allegedly violating campaign finance laws, according to a statement from the House Ethics Committee. The congressman has denied any wrongdoing. Hunter has come under investigation for accusations that he used hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign funds for personal reasons, according to…
