DOJ presses Colorado on marijuana cases
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump’s aides have publicly promised a crackdown on states that have legalized marijuana — and the new White House administration may already be taking steps to make good on that pledge, according to an email obtained by International Business Times. The correspondence showed a Justice Department official requesting information about marijuana cases from the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion