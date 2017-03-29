Don Lemon smacks down conservative guest’s debunked claim that Russia helped the Clintons too

Don Lemon (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN host Don Lemon hammered Republican pundit Andre Bauer in a panel discussion about the progression of the Congressional investigation into the Russian “meddling” in the 2016 election Wednesday evening.

Bauer managed to claim “we need to get past this” while simultaneously saying we need to find the truth about Russia and President Donald Trump. He then, however, turned to spin the same Donald Trump conspiracy theories about the Clintons and Russia that have proven to be false. That’s when Lemon stepped in.

“What does that have to do with anything?” Lemon asked. Bauer claimed Russians weren’t meddling with just one side of the aisle and brought up the false accusations about the Clintons and uranium. “The Clinton uranium thing, as every single fact check has pointed out, got four Pinocchio’s from The Washington Post. There’s no truth to that at all.”

Bauer wondered why people were discounting it.

“There’s no reason to look into something that’s already been investigated,” Lemon cut in. “It’s already been looked at.”

Bauer continued, saying that the Clinton Foundation received money from Russia and once again Lemon couldn’t understand why Bauer was bringing it up.

“What does that have to do with anything?” he asked. “Hillary and Bill Clinton are not president of the United States. They are not the president.”

“How do we know Russia didn’t play both sides?” Bauer said while the panel laughed. “The continual narrative is that Trump was somehow collaborating with the Russians.”

Watch the full exchange below:

