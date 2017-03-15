Donald Trump to ease Obama-era rule on auto fuel economy standards
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Trump will announce Wednesday that he’s reopening a review of Obama-era fuel economy rules, after the EPA broke an agreement with the auto industry last year and accelerated the final tailpipe emissions standards for cars and light trucks. Mr. Trump is traveling to Ypsilanti, Michigan, where he’ll grant the regulatory reprieve for the industry in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion