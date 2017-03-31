Quantcast

Donald Trump’s no good, very bad week with Europe

Newsweek

31 Mar 2017 at 14:57 ET                   
Donald Trump visits Capitol Hill (screen grab)

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the EU’s policy-making wing, is a man entirely unafraid to express his opinion. Speaking Thursday at a conference in Malta, Juncker, the head of the European Commission (EC), declared that if Trump continued to support Brexit, he in turn would “promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas.” Donald Trump, the…

