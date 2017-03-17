Donald Trump’s strange relationship with apologies
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Apologies are very important to Donald Trump. Here are some of the ways he has asked for them: “Apology?” “Apologize.” “Apologize!” “Please apologize!” “I want an apology!” “They should apologize.” “Will you apologize?” “He owes apology!” “He should apologize.” “Will he apologize?” “He doesn’t have the guts to apologize!” “Are you man enough to apologize?” “Why…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion