Donald Trump’s strange relationship with apologies

Apologies are very important to Donald Trump. Here are some of the ways he has asked for them: “Apology?” “Apologize.” “Apologize!” “Please apologize!” “I want an apology!” “They should apologize.” “Will you apologize?” “He owes apology!” “He should apologize.” “Will he apologize?” “He doesn’t have the guts to apologize!” “Are you man enough to apologize?” “Why…