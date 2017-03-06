Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dutch abandon voting software amid hacking fears

Newsweek

06 Mar 2017 at 07:56 ET                   
Voter in front of voting machine at polling station (Shutterstock)

Authorities in the Netherlands are to abandon electronic vote counting in favor of old fashioned methods following reports of foreign interference in other countries’ elections. The country’s general election on March 15 will instead be all-paper and all-manual, Politico reported. Electronic voting was banned in the country in 2007, but software has since been used to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Charles Blow: Suspend Trump’s ‘executive authority’ until we know what the hell is going on with Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+