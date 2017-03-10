Earthquake on the beach: Scientists think a 7.4 temblor could reach from Los Angeles to San Diego
LOS ANGELES — The discovery of missing links between earthquake faults shows how a magnitude 7.4 earthquake could rupture in the same temblor underneath Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, a new study finds. Such an earthquake would be 30 times more powerful than the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that caused the 1933 Long Beach earthquake,…
