‘Egypt’s Jon Stewart’ is trying to rebuild his comedy career in the US. It’s hard.

Bassem Youssef likes to swear. The cover of Bassem Youssef’s new book, “Revolution for Dummies.” Credit: Courtesy of Harper Collins In his new book, “Revolution for Dummies: Laughing Through the Arab Spring,” Bassem Youssef uses the F-word as any number of parts of speech: noun, verb, adjective, even a command. The Egyptian heart surgeon-turned-satirist says swearing…