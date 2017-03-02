Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Elephants never forget, and barely sleep either

Newsweek

02 Mar 2017 at 08:05 ET                   
African Forest Elephants (Shutterstock)

Elephants are famous for their remarkable memories. But scientists have recently discovered another odd feature about elephants: They sleep for the shortest time of any mammal. Researchers fitted two wild African elephants in Chobe National Park in Botswana with the scientific equivalent of a fitness tracker in their trunks and a GPS collar to monitor when…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Al Franken: Jeff Sessions keeps contradicting himself — and must recuse himself from Russia probe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+