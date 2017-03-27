Quantcast

Elephants see justice thanks to nuclear bombs

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 14:25 ET                   
AFP/AFP/File -

When scientists were testing nuclear bombs during the Cold War, they may not have realized they would be handing authorities a tool to fight elephant poaching in Africa. Bombs exploded in the open air in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s released a radioactive form of carbon, called carbon-14, that plants absorbed and have retained — and…

