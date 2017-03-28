Elon Musk launches brain-computer venture, Neuralink
After venturing into space exploration, electric cars and solar roof, business magnate and visionary Elon Musk wants to create devices that can be implanted to the human brain so that AI and the brain can work hand in hand. This Monday, the 45-year-old inventor announced his new company Neuralink Corp. The new venture is the first…
