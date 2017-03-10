Quantcast

Elon Musk says Tesla can fix South Australia’s blackouts in 100 days, or battery system is free

Los Angeles Times

10 Mar 2017 at 18:25 ET                   
Elon Musk, billionaire behind Tesla and the SpaceX program, is working on global Internet access from satellites with Greg Wyler, who spent some time devoted to a similar mission at Google (AFP Photo/Mark Ralston)

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk is betting that his company can get a battery system in South Australia installed and working within 100 days — and if it can’t, he says, the company will do it free. Musk made the wager Thursday night in a brief back-and-forth on Twitter with Australian software billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.…

