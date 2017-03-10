Elon Musk says Tesla can fix South Australia’s blackouts in 100 days, or battery system is free
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk is betting that his company can get a battery system in South Australia installed and working within 100 days — and if it can’t, he says, the company will do it free. Musk made the wager Thursday night in a brief back-and-forth on Twitter with Australian software billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion