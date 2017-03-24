Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Emma Thompson had a bizarre proposition from Donald Trump in 1997

International Business Times

24 Mar 2017 at 00:45 ET                   
Actress Emma Thompson (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

Emma Thompson, a British Hollywood actress, was once asked out for a date by President Donald Trump in 1997. The “Love Actually” actress spoke about the incident on SVT, a Swedish news outlet, Thursday. She revealed that soon after her divorce from Irish actor, Kenneth Branagh, and between Trump’s marriages to Marla Maples and Melania, Trump…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Seth Meyers: GOP will need those prostate exams because they pulled Trumpcare out of their ass
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+