Emma Thompson had a bizarre proposition from Donald Trump in 1997
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Emma Thompson, a British Hollywood actress, was once asked out for a date by President Donald Trump in 1997. The “Love Actually” actress spoke about the incident on SVT, a Swedish news outlet, Thursday. She revealed that soon after her divorce from Irish actor, Kenneth Branagh, and between Trump’s marriages to Marla Maples and Melania, Trump…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion