Ending encryption won’t stop terrorism
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Privacy advocates have criticized U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd after she called for security services to be able to access encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp in order to fight terrorism. Rudd said there must be “no place for terrorists to hide” following Wednesday’s attack in London that killed four people. Police believe the perpetrator had accessed…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion