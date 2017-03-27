Quantcast

Ending encryption won’t stop terrorism

Newsweek

27 Mar 2017 at 08:08 ET                   
Cyber Security (Shutterstock)

Privacy advocates have criticized U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd after she called for security services to be able to access encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp in order to fight terrorism. Rudd said there must be “no place for terrorists to hide” following Wednesday’s attack in London that killed four people. Police believe the perpetrator had accessed…

