Environment faces its greatest threat under Trump’s EPA

Newsweek

05 Mar 2017 at 09:04 ET                   
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

EPA Faces Its Greatest Challenge Under Trump

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. For people concerned with environmental protection, including many EPA employees, there is broad agreement: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is in deep trouble. The Trump administration has begun the third, most formidable White House-led attempt in EPA’s brief history to diminish the agency’s regulatory capacity. Scott Pruitt, Trump’s newly…

