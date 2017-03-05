Environment faces its greatest threat under Trump’s EPA
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
EPA Faces Its Greatest Challenge Under Trump
This article originally appeared on The Conversation. For people concerned with environmental protection, including many EPA employees, there is broad agreement: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is in deep trouble. The Trump administration has begun the third, most formidable White House-led attempt in EPA’s brief history to diminish the agency’s regulatory capacity. Scott Pruitt, Trump’s newly…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion