Environmental groups slam Trump’s executive order
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday instructing the Environmental Protection Agency to begin rolling back the Clean Power Plan, a policy implemented by the Obama administration in an effort to cut carbon emissions and double-down on its commitment to addressing climate change. The plan has been tied up in litigation since the final version…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion