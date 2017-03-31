Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

EPA undoes effort to ban pesticide linked to nervous system damage in kids

Los Angeles Times

31 Mar 2017 at 07:50 ET                   
EPA Chief Scott Pruitt (Screenshot)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week reversed an Obama administration recommendation to ban a pesticide linked to nervous system damage in children. Newly installed EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt signed an order Wednesday that would allow farmers to continue using chlorpyrifos, which is sprayed on more than a dozen crops, including tree nuts, soybeans, corn, wheat,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota astonished by Trump supporters excusing Russian efforts to meddle in election
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+