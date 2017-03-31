EPA undoes effort to ban pesticide linked to nervous system damage in kids
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week reversed an Obama administration recommendation to ban a pesticide linked to nervous system damage in children. Newly installed EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt signed an order Wednesday that would allow farmers to continue using chlorpyrifos, which is sprayed on more than a dozen crops, including tree nuts, soybeans, corn, wheat,…
