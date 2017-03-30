Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

EPA’s Scott Pruitt denies petition to ban pesticide that harms children’s brains

Reuters

30 Mar 2017 at 15:52 ET                   
EPA head Scott Pruitt at CPAC (Screenshot)

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt decided to deny a petition to ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos, which is said to harm children’s brains, the agency announced Wednesday. During the Barack Obama administration, the EPA proposed to revoke all uses of the pesticide on food after a petition from the Natural Resources Defense Council and…

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Is he a White House shill?’: Shep Smith asks if Nunes is working with Trump to sabotage Russia probe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+