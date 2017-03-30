EPA’s Scott Pruitt denies petition to ban pesticide that harms children’s brains
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt decided to deny a petition to ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos, which is said to harm children’s brains, the agency announced Wednesday. During the Barack Obama administration, the EPA proposed to revoke all uses of the pesticide on food after a petition from the Natural Resources Defense Council and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion