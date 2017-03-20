Erin Burnett torches Spicer: Manafort claim just another ‘alternative fact’ that damages Trump’s credibility

CNN's Erin Burnett

CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday slammed Sean Spicer’s claim that Paul Manafort was only tangentially involved with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, quipping, “I guess that would go in the category of an ‘alternative fact.’”

“Paul Manafort, it is safe to say, was central, crucial to that campaign for a long time,” Burnett added.

Spicer made the statement at a press conference on Monday, suggesting that Manafort had a “limited role” for a “limited time,” when he was, in fact, the campaign chairman.

The CNN panel also discussed the president’s dubious claim that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

“The president’s team, the president, still not backing away from his wiretapping claims,” Burnett noting, pointing out that FBI Directory James Comey “testified under oath” that Trump’s wiretap claims are untrue.

“Could Comey be any more definitive?” she asked CNN judicial analyst Evan Perez.

Daily Beast editor-in-chief John Avalon argued Spicer’s refusal to back off the wiretap claim goes “way beyond refusing to apologize to absolute denial of what’s in front of his face.”

“This is Bagdad Bob, the emperor is not wearing any clothes territory,” Avalon said. “What’s really sad, and I think what’s also sinister is if lying becomes a sign of loyalty to the president … that is not a sign that will build any credibility in this administration.”

