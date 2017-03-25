Essential health benefits suddenly at center of health care debate, but what are they?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Simon Haeder, Assistant Professor of Political Science, West Virginia University. Lisa Schwetschenau, who has multiple sclerosis, shown in a photo in Omaha, Nebraska on March 16. She worries that she could lose some of her essential health benefits under the new proposed health care law. Nati Harnik/AP Republicans have tirelessly campaigned to repeal and replace…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion