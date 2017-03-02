Quantcast

European Parliament lifts Marine Le Pen’s immunity

Al Jazeera

02 Mar 2017 at 07:58 ET                   
France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen rejects a headscarf ahead of her meeting with Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdullatif Deryan in Beirut, on February 21, 2017

The European Parliament stripped far-right French lawmaker and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen of parliamentary immunity for posting graphic images of victims of the ISIL group. The lifting of immunity allows a Paris court to prosecute her for posting three images of brutality by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS,…

