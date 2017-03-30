Evacuation zone around Fukushima nuclear power plant reduced
The Japanese government Friday eased evacuation orders for towns not seriously contaminated by the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster. The government lifted evacuation orders for parts of Kawamata, Namie and Iitate, Kyodo News reported. The order also frees a large part of Tomioka on Saturday. The action reduces the evacuation zones by two-thirds but…
