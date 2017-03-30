Quantcast

Ex-Obama lawyer calls Ivanka Trump’s White House job unlawful

International Business Times

30 Mar 2017 at 07:33 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (ABC News)

Norman Eisen, a former White House ethics lawyer under the Barack Obama administration, said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that Ivanka Trump’s official role at the White House as an assistant to her father President Donald Trump violates nepotism laws. Former President George W. Bush’s ethics lawyer Richard Painter reportedly also agreed with Eisen. “My…

