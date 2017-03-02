Ex-Prosecutor suggests Jeff Sessions may have been guilty of ‘misconduct’ from the beginning

(screengrab)

CNN’s Erin Burnett addressed Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions’ recusal from any investigation into Trump’s presidential campaign ties with Russia. Burnett played clips of Sessions’ confirmation hearing, followed by his recusal address on Thursday, asking former prosecutor Paul Callan which of Sessions’ remarks he believed.

“I’m really kind of stunned by it, because he said today that the reason he made the mistake is because he was asked about a continuing exchange with the Russians,” said Callan. “But Franken didn’t ask him about that.”

Callan added, “In fact, his words were, ‘I did not have communications with the Russians,'” which he argued, “almost sounds like that statement that was made by President Clinton: ‘I did not have sexual relations with that woman.'”

“And you know Sessions called for his impeachment when Bill Clinton made that inaccurate statement,” Callan continued. “So it’s really astonishing in this press conference he mischaracterizes his own statement.”

“Perjury?” Burnett asked. Callan argued, “I think it’s very close to the line, but not over the line. I think it’s misconduct and unethical, but a hard perjury prosecution.”

Callan later argued, “In his job as Attorney General, he prosecutes perjury cases. He fills out his application for the Attorney General job and he lies in the application. Doesn’t that strike you as being misconduct at the beginning?”

