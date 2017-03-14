Ex-Rep. Jack Kingston: ‘Normal people’ don’t care about Trump’s taxes like they don’t care about the environment

Former Georgia GOP Rep. Jack Kingston (CNN / Screengrab)

Former Georgia GOP Rep. Jack Kingston on Tuesday compared Donald Trump’s tax returns with the environment, insisting, “the normal person out there” does not care about these issues.

Kingston made the comments to CNN’s Don Lemon, following a report by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on a two-page summary of the president’s 2005 tax returns. Trump has thus far refused to release his tax returns, making him the first president in 40 years to fail to disclose his tax history.

“The normal person out there does not sit around and worry about the president’s tax returns,” Kingston said.

Trump insider David Urban agreed with Kingston, calling the returns a “non-story,” and arguing it’s in the same vein as the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russian officials. “They don’t care,” Urban said.

CNN’s Van Jones argued that when you “look at the ratings” generated by Maddow’s scoop, it should people do, in fact, care about Trump’s financial interests. But Urban dug his heels in. “They don’t care about the president’s tax returns, they care about the health bill that’s being debated on the House floor,” Urban declared.

That’s when Kingston offered this analogy:

“You know, it’s kind of like the environment—and I found this with Democrats and Republicans. People say, ‘Do people care about the environment?’ The answer is ‘yes,’ but then when you do a poll and say ‘name your top ten issues,’ the environment isn’t in there.”

“And that’s what the tax returns are about,” Kingston said.

Watch the video below, via CNN: