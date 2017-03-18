Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Expert decodes the awkward body language at Trump-Merkel meeting

International Business Times

18 Mar 2017 at 19:48 ET                   

The first meeting between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ended on an awkward note as he appeared to ignore a request by Merkel for a handshake before a joint press conference Friday, reports said. The rejection for a handshake from Trump’s side reflected the difference in views between the two on a wide…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump blew off Friday’s ‘major meeting’ about veterans’ healthcare with no explanation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+