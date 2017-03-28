Fake Florida doctor called the ‘Dutchess’ used ‘Fix-a-Flat’ for plastic surgery
A fake doctor in Florida was sentenced to prison following the death of a plastic surgery patient who died from butt and hip injections consisting of Fix-a-Flat and other hazardous chemicals. Oneal Ron Morris, a transgender woman referred to as “Dutchess,” was sentenced to 10 years in prison and another five years of probation, according to…
