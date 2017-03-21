Quantcast

‘False’: Jake Tapper smacks down Fox and Friends for downplaying bombshell Russia hearing

Tana Ganeva

21 Mar 2017 at 10:32 ET                   
Jake Tapper (CNN / Screengrab)

On Monday, FBI director James Comey confirmed that the FBI had launched an investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The news, delivered during a House Intelligence Committee hearing, seemed to support concerns that members of the Trump team may have colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election.

But on right-wing media, the hearing didn’t make much of a splash. Fox and Friends blew off the news with the following tweet:

In response, CNN’s Jake Tapper had this to say:

