‘False’: Jake Tapper smacks down Fox and Friends for downplaying bombshell Russia hearing
On Monday, FBI director James Comey confirmed that the FBI had launched an investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The news, delivered during a House Intelligence Committee hearing, seemed to support concerns that members of the Trump team may have colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election.
But on right-wing media, the hearing didn’t make much of a splash. Fox and Friends blew off the news with the following tweet:
If you missed yesterday's congressional hearing with FBI Dir. James Comey, you didn't miss much… pic.twitter.com/AnJdtWcGxK
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 21, 2017
In response, CNN’s Jake Tapper had this to say:
False. Quite consequential. FBI confirmed it is investigating whether Trump campaign coordinated with Russia. https://t.co/ROcDGl4weP
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 21, 2017