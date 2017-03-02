Quantcast

FBI not answering Congress’ questions on Russia probe: Democrat Schiff

Reuters

02 Mar 2017 at 13:28 ET                   
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to ABC News (Screen capture)

FBI Director James Comey did not answer all questions from a House intelligence panel about the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, a Democratic U.S. congressman said on Thursday.

“I would say at this point we know less than a fraction of what the FBI knows,” U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the Republican-led committee, told reporters.

“The director spent about three to 3-1/2 hours with us and on the areas he was willing to discuss we had a very in-depth set of questions and answers,” Schiff said, “But there were very large areas that were walled off, and those walls are going to have to come down if we are going to do our job.”

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

