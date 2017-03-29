FCC chair says poor people won’t get broadband subsidies until states decide how it’s distributed
Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai announced Wednesday that broadband subsidies provided to low-income households won’t be expanded until oversight responsibilities have been handed over to states. In a statement published by the FCC, Pai committed to supporting the inclusion of broadband subsidies provided by the commission’s Lifeline program, but blamed partisan politics and last-minute regulations…
