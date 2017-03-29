Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘F*ck you, terrorist’ spray-pained on non-Muslim man’s home while he was on vacation

International Business Times

29 Mar 2017 at 23:50 ET                   
Hate graffiti in Oregon man's home after break in (Photo: Screen capture from KPTV video)

A man who returned home from a brief vacation found his house in Oregon had been broken into and vandalized with expletive-laden racist and anti-Islam graffiti that called him a “Muslim” and a “terrorist.” However, the victim’s faith is not Islam. “I’m not Muslim,” 33-year-old Hasel Afshar told local news outlet Pamplin Media Group. “I just…

KPTV – FOX 12

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN panel laughs out loud at idea Nunes has credibility because Americans don’t care about Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+