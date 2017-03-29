Federal judge in Hawaii extends court order blocking Trump travel ban
A federal judge in Hawaii indefinitely extended on Wednesday an order blocking enforcement of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on travelers and refugees from six Muslim-majority countries.
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson turned an earlier temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by the state of Hawaii, which is arguing that Trump’s directive discriminated against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
(Reporting by Hunter Haskins in Honolulu; Additional reporting and writing by Brendan O’Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Paul Tait)
