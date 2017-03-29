Federal judge in Hawaii extends court order blocking Trump travel ban

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin talks to the media at the U.S. District Court Ninth Circuit after seeking an extension after filing an amended lawsuit against President Donald Trump's new travel ban in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

A federal judge in Hawaii indefinitely extended on Wednesday an order blocking enforcement of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on travelers and refugees from six Muslim-majority countries.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson turned an earlier temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by the state of Hawaii, which is arguing that Trump’s directive discriminated against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

