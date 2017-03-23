Quantcast

Fire destroying white supremacist’s church under investigation

International Business Times

23 Mar 2017 at 17:50 ET                   
The Zion Lutheran Church Fire (www.wday.com)

A fire that destroyed a North Dakota church belonging to known white supremacist Craig Cobb is under investigation as a possible arson. The Zion Lutheran Church, in Nome, North Dakota, was recently acquired by Cobb, and the church was destroyed by fire Wednesday, KVRR, Fargo, reported Wednesday. The cause of the fire was unknown. After the…

