Fire destroying white supremacist’s church under investigation
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A fire that destroyed a North Dakota church belonging to known white supremacist Craig Cobb is under investigation as a possible arson. The Zion Lutheran Church, in Nome, North Dakota, was recently acquired by Cobb, and the church was destroyed by fire Wednesday, KVRR, Fargo, reported Wednesday. The cause of the fire was unknown. After the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion