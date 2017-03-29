Firm unveils plan to hang skyscraper from asteroid
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A New York architecture firm is taking experimental design out of this world with a plan to hang a skyscraper from an asteroid that would roam between the northern and southern hemispheres. The Analemma Tower, which Cloud Architecture Office is calling the “world’s tallest building ever,” would hang from the sky, suspended by air cables attached…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion