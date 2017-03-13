Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

First Lady won’t host annual St. Patrick’s party

International Business Times

13 Mar 2017 at 15:22 ET                   
Image: Melania Trump in June, 2016 (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

The annual White House St. Patrick’s Day celebration this week will reportedly be absent a first lady, as Melania Trump was set to remain in New York City with her 10-year-old son Barron Trump in their $100-million penthouse inside Trump Towers. Former First Lady Michelle Obama previously hosted Ireland’s Taoiseach Enda Kenny, the prime minister of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
FLASHBACK: Steve King sought ‘Chinese masseuse’ at Moscow hotel where Trump allegedly hired sex workers
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+