First Lady won’t host annual St. Patrick’s party
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The annual White House St. Patrick’s Day celebration this week will reportedly be absent a first lady, as Melania Trump was set to remain in New York City with her 10-year-old son Barron Trump in their $100-million penthouse inside Trump Towers. Former First Lady Michelle Obama previously hosted Ireland’s Taoiseach Enda Kenny, the prime minister of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion