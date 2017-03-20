Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Florida introduces slate of anti-immigrant bills

International Business Times

20 Mar 2017 at 13:44 ET                   
Honduran migrants deported from the United States walk on the tarmac at Toncontin Airport in Tegucigalpa on December 23, 2011 (AFP Photo/Orlando Sierra)

Conservative lawmakers in Florida have supported a wave of anti-immigration bills that would deny in-state college tuition to undocumented immigrants, the Sarasota Herald-tribune reported Sunday. The bills would also require all employers to hire legal residents only. Two of the seven bills were filed into the Florida State Legislature after President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign began…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s presidential Twitter account disputes damaging Comey testimony with misleading videos
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+