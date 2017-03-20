Florida introduces slate of anti-immigrant bills
Conservative lawmakers in Florida have supported a wave of anti-immigration bills that would deny in-state college tuition to undocumented immigrants, the Sarasota Herald-tribune reported Sunday. The bills would also require all employers to hire legal residents only. Two of the seven bills were filed into the Florida State Legislature after President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign began…
