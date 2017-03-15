Quantcast

Florida sperm donations may contain Zika virus

Newsweek

15 Mar 2017 at 08:59 ET                   
Zika Mosquito (cnn.com)

Sperm donations from three counties in Florida might contain the Zika virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The organization has recommended that would-be parents “consider this potential risk” if using samples available in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties. In a press release, the CDC identified the risk of Zika transmission…

