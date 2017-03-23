For Christie, unindicted isn’t innocent, says Bridgegate prosecutor
TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie has long maintained that he’s been cleared by three separate Bridgegate investigations, including one by the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. Late Tuesday afternoon, former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman took exception to the governor’s characterization during an interview with CBS News. He said the lack of an indictment…
