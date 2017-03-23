Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

For Christie, unindicted isn’t innocent, says Bridgegate prosecutor

NJ.com

23 Mar 2017 at 08:15 ET                   
Chris Christie speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie has long maintained that he’s been cleared by three separate Bridgegate investigations, including one by the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. Late Tuesday afternoon, former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman took exception to the governor’s characterization during an interview with CBS News. He said the lack of an indictment…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I’m president, you’re not’: Here are the 5 craziest quotes from Trump’s bonkers Time interview
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+