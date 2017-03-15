For-profit colleges gain beachhead in Education Department after Trump administration hires lobbyist
For-Profit Colleges Gain Beachhead in Trump Administration
Until June 2016, Taylor Hansen lobbied for the largest trade group of for-profit colleges. At the forefront of its agenda: eliminating a rule known as “gainful employment,” which can take away federal funding from for-profit colleges if their graduates fail to earn enough to repay student loans. Last week, that goal started to become a reality.…
