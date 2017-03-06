Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Former DNI James Clapper unaware of any order for Trump surveillance

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 07:35 ET                   
Formere Director of U.S. National Intelligence James Clapper speaks during a discussion on "The 9/11 Commission Report: Ten Years Later," on July 22, 2014 at the Newseum in Washington, DC (AFP Photo/Alex Wong)

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied Sunday there had been any order to wiretap Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign or the transition. But a White House spokeswoman said if any wiretapping did occur, it is the biggest abuse of power in U.S. history. President Trump tweeted Saturday he had “just learned” his…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Chris Cuomo nails Trump’s wiretap claims: This is like the fire chief pulling the fire alarm
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+